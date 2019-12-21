Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisce about legendary WR's Patriots tenure

To this day, it's clear the respect between Randy Moss and Bill Belichick is immense.

Moss was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday and was on the NFL Network panel alongside his former head coach Bill Belichick, who also recently was named to the exclusive club. The duo reminisced about Moss' time as a New England Patriot, a time both he and Belichick look back on fondly.

"One of the smartest players I've ever coached. Certainly the smartest receiver," Belichick said of Moss. "He taught me more about receiving and the passing game than by far anybody else."

Moss and Belichick also discuss how the Hall-of-Fame wideout changed the Patriots offense, and of course they didn't leave out that legendary Halloween party.

Moss unfortunately never won a Super Bowl in New England as he came up just short of a perfect season in 2007, when he tallied a record 23 touchdowns. Still, there's no doubt No. 81 will go down as one of the most talented players to ever don a Patriots uniform.

