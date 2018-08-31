Randy Gregory’s visit with NFL medical director “part of the process”

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory did not travel to Houston for Thursday night’s preseason finale with the team because he went to Chicago to meet with the NFL’s medical director.

That meeting comes shortly after a report suggested more trouble ahead for the oft-suspended Gregory. The Cowboys said they don’t know of anything that would trigger further punishment under the substance abuse policy and head coach Jason Garrett said on Thursday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that the meeting was “part of the process” for players in Stage Three of the league’s substance abuse program.

Hill reports that this meeting was not triggered by the NFL. Players in Stage Three are subject to evaluations with the medical director at the director’s discretion.

Assuming there’s no change in his status, Gregory will be in line to play his first regular season game since 2016 when the Cowboys play in Carolina on September 9.