Randy Gregory an unexcused no-show for Bucs’ mandatory minicamp

TAMPA — Entering mandatory minicamp, the only palace intrigue for the Bucs was whether tackle Tristan Wirfs would hold out until he has a new contract.

But on Tuesday, Wirfs reported while it was edge rusher Randy Gregory who had an unexcused absence.

“It’s disappointing when anybody is not here but we’ll deal with it,” coach Todd Bowles said. “It’s minicamp and we’ll go accordingly.”

Gregory, 31, split time between the Broncos and the 49ers last season. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Bucs in April.

Bowles declined to say whether Gregory’s absence was related to him suing the NFL and the Broncos under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act because he said he needs THC to treat social anxiety disorder and PTSD; he has been fined more than $500,000 for testing positive for the substance.

“This is a serious effort by Randy to push the NFL forward on alternative methods for pain management options,” Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told The Denver Post last week. “If a doctor prescribes hydrocodone, that’s completely legal and much worse for the player, yet the player doesn’t get suspended or fined. Randy’s not trying to buck the system, but he’s paying $500,000 in fines for something that anybody else in the state of Colorado can do. All we want is reasonable accommodation to allow Randy to treat his disabilities at the direction of his treating physician.”

On Tuesday, Bowles would only say that the absence was “unexcused,” which means Gregory could be subject to $100,000 in fines if he were to miss all three days.

“We’ll deal with it,” Bowles said. “Right now I’m only going to coach the guys that are here.”

Gregory has a history of suspensions for failed drugs tests dating back to 2016 when he played for the Dallas Cowboys. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season and suspended indefinitely for the 2019 season. While the league does consider THC a banned substance, it no longer suspends players who test positive for it.

In 72 career games, Gregory has 117 tackles and 22 sacks.

Bowles won’t address Thompkins allegations

Bowles said Tuesday that he had a “conversation” with receiver Deven Thompkins before he was waived injured two weeks ago.

However, Bowles refused to address whether those talks had anything to do with the spousal abuse charges alleged by Thompkins’ wife a week after he was released by the team.

“We waived him injured,” Bowles reiterated. “Me and Deven had a conversation either that morning or the morning before that. I don’t talk about the conversations I have with players but we go from there. We have a very good relationship and we had a conversation.”

Last week, Thompkins’ estranged wife, Maria Castilhos, said in a video posted on TikTok that she is engaged in divorce and custody litigation over the couple’s two children.

Court records show Thompkins filed for divorce Feb. 27 in Lee County. They don’t include accusations of physical abuse, and Thompkins has denied the allegations through his attorney.

Castilhos posted pictures of injuries to her face and arm that she said she received when Thompkins “beat me really bad” while they were out with another couple near Fort Myers on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

