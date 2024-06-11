Randy Gregory is an unexcused absence from Bucs mandatory minicamp

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs reported to the Buccaneers' facility for the start of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but another veteran member of the team decided not to join him at the workout.

Edge rusher Randy Gregory is not in attendance on Tuesday. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters during a press conference that it is an unexcused absence and that the team will deal with it.

Missing the entire session opens Gregory up to over $100,000 in fines.

Gregory signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in April after splitting last season between the Broncos and 49ers. He is currently suing the NFL and the Broncos for fines incurred for using marijuana.