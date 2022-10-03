Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory came out of Sunday’s game with a better outcome than running back Javonte Williams. Williams is out for the season with an ACL tear and other damage to his right knee.

An MRI on Monday showed Gregory’s ACL is intact.

But Gregory still will miss several weeks with a right knee injury that will require arthroscopic surgery, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

“Both those guys are obviously very important to our team,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said, via Klis. “Losing Javonte is so unfortunate, a dynamic player in this league. Randy, having him have to miss some time right now, is hard because he’s been a great force on the team but, hey, somebody’s got to step up.”

Gregory, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos in free agency, has two sacks and two forced fumbles this season. He grabbed his right knee after pulling up while chasing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Baron Browning is expected to replace Gregory at outside linebacker. Second-round rookie Nik Bonitto, and second-year player Jonathon Cooper, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, are other options.

Randy Gregory to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk