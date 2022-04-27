Randy Gregory, Taco Charlton respond to Jerry Jones’ remarks about them

Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton.

“There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. Who actually makes the call,” the Cowboys owner said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Taco was Stephen [Jones’] call. [Micah] Parsons is my call.”

Stephen Jones didn’t find it funny. Neither did Charlton, the 28th selection in the 2017 draft who is on his fifth team in six seasons.

The defensive end, selected two spots before the Steelers drafted T.J. Watt, responded on Twitter with a meme of actor Woody Harrelson wiping away tears with wads of cash.

Defensive end Randy Gregory, who left the Cowboys for the Broncos in the offseason, offered support to Charlton. Earlier in the day, Gregory responded to a Jones’ shot at him.

“Hell hath no fury like a scorned . . . owner? Man needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already,” Gregory wrote.

Jones said last month the Cowboys passed on a chance to keep Gregory, but the truth is, Gregory spurned the Cowboys after objecting to a salary forfeiture clause in the contract. The Cowboys and Broncos had the same offer.

Jones repeated Tuesday that it was the Cowboys’ decision to let Gregory leave, and he doesn’t believe his team will have a hard time replacing Gregory.

“Denver wanted him more than we did, and that’s not a hard adjustment,” Jones said. “Because we got extra players for that and we wouldn’t have had the players we got had we signed Randy. Period. And I’d rather have the two (Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong) than the one. Availability was a big item here — being available. Always has been; always has been. You can reach to a point where if you’ve got a big question mark on availability — forget ability — if you’ve got a big question mark on availability, do you want to strap on millions and millions of dollars to your salary cap with that big a question mark at availability? It got too high for the benefit of the team.”

Gregory had the last word, denying he or Charlton were “fuming.”

“I just think we’re tired of the unnecessary comments,” Gregory wrote. “We living and taking care of ourselves. I’m amazed at how many people got their lives together enough to pass judgment.”

