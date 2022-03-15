Randy Gregory to sign with Broncos, not Cowboys, in NFL free agency flip-flop

The Cowboys tweeted and deleted.

They posted to their website and soon after removed the link.

Because defensive end Randy Gregory, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports, pivoted.

After reaching a deal with the Cowboys that was believed to be the final say on his future, Gregory instead now plans to sign with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos offered Gregory a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million in guarantees, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not signed. Agreements cannot become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Cowboys have deleted tweet confirming Randy Gregory's deal. The link page no longer can be found. pic.twitter.com/QLxgnvcsBM — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 15, 2022

That value matches the Cowboys’ offer that Gregory had agreed to, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. But multiple reports said the Cowboys added a clause in the deal that Gregory and his representation weren’t comfortable with.

Gregory’s payday comes after a productive 2021 season during which the defensive end registered six sacks and three forced fumbles in addition to an interception and fumble recovery. Gregory also was elected to the players’ leadership council, an indication of how coaches and teammates view his place in the locker room. The on- and off-field success reflected Gregory’s progress after multiple early-career suspensions stemming from violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory’s marijuana usage was in part how he handled intense social anxiety, he told USA TODAY Sports.

But since Gregory was reinstated from suspension in September 2020, he remained available to the Cowboys and productive. He thrived more under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme in 2021 than he had with the 2020 coaching staff.

Story continues

MORE: Tom Brady's stunning return to NFL was a decision we should have seen coming

NFL FREE AGENCY: All of Tuesday's news on deals between players, teams

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) celebrates after a call was overturned during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

NFL teams took note, Gregory’s agent Peter Schaffer told USA TODAY Sports.

“This process gave me a glimpse into how far Randy’s come in the eyes of the NFL,” Schaffer told USA TODAY Sports Tuesday morning. “I could not be more proud of how these teams approached him and how the conversations went.

“It’s refreshing to see how far Randy’s come.”

In 50 career games for the Cowboys, Gregory collected 85 tackles, 16 ½ sacks, eight forced fumbles and 52 quarterback hits. He generated consistent pressure in 2021 while playing 55% of defensive snaps for Dallas even after missing five games while rehabilitating a calf injury. Gregory also underwent knee surgery after the season.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn says Randy Gregory's INT captured energy of D yesterday: "That interception was badass."



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/65gtJHeU4g — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 13, 2021

The Cowboys’ 2015 second-round selection knew a decision would await this spring, but he tried not to look too far ahead during game weeks.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t (think about it) but I don’t think too much into it,” Gregory said in November. “I think I do better when I live in the present. In the past, it’s been hard for me to do that. So it’s really crucial for me to do that right now so I can get the goals that I want. Obviously, that being a contract. That day will come. Right now, I’m just focused on trying to win games and improve my play on the field and be the best (in the) locker room I can be around for everyone.”

Gregory was asked then whether the Jones family’s commitment to him through off-field challenges would influence the deal.

“The whole Jones family, they understand what they mean to me and what they’ve done for me,” Gregory said. “That would be taken into consideration with just about anything involving them.

“I’ll leave that to my agent and the front office.”

Gregory had created scaffolding in Dallas that allowed him to navigate the social anxiety that contributed to his previous suspensions for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory discussed that structure with USA TODAY Sports in 2020, explaining how his parents, psychologist, children and girlfriend helped him combat negative thoughts and create healthy habits.

“Any person that knows my situation or knows people dealing with my situation knows this is not a straight line to success,” Gregory told USA TODAY Sports. “You’re going to take some detours, you’re going to have some hiccups. I’ve had a lot of those. I’ve been in this same spot before in the past where people are questioning whether or not I could stay on the straight and narrow.”

“My anxiety is going to be something I deal with on a day-to-day basis. It’s not something I can really X out of my life.

“But I really truly feel like I have all the tools in place, all the resources and most importantly the right mindset to stay available.”

The Cowboys hoped the organization’s role in that scaffolding would help seal a deal for his return.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones discussed his relationship with Gregory in February.

“I feel so comfortable with Randy that I think we can sit there and just look at each other and not say a word but we’re talking up a storm,” Jones said from the Senior Bowl. “I feel that way. And I believe he does, too. So I’ve had a chance down here to meet with his agent. Had a good visit there, but certainly we’re taking the steps to see how we’ll go forward.

“Knowing our time together and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through and some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well.”

For just over an hour Tuesday, it seemed that the relationship did. It seemed the Cowboys had locked up both their starting pass rushers after a Monday night deal was reached with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Then, course reversed.

The Cowboys deleted their tweet.

The Broncos tweeted a GIF that needed just one word: “SURPRISE.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Randy Gregory to join Broncos, not Cowboys, in NFL free-agency twist