What will Randy Gregory’s role be in Bucs defense?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a quietly helpful move in free agency earlier this week, signing veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year deal.

Gregory replaces Shaq Barrett as the elder statesman of the Bucs’ outside linebacker group, bringing helpful experience to an otherwise young unit.

So, just what will Gregory’s role be in Todd Bowles’ defense this season?

“At this point in my career, I don’t go in expecting or anything like that,” Gregory said at his introductory press conference. “I wouldn’t say that. I expect to help and I expect to influence the team how I know I can and make plays the way I know I can. At the end of the day, it’s really what you make it. I expect to come in here and keep my head down.

Gregory has history with Bowles and Bucs assistant George Edwards, which should help his ability to make an immediate impact, even in a rotational role.

“Like I said, I know Coach [Todd] Bowles, I know what he expects, I know what Coach [George] Edwards expects,” Gregory said. “I think it’s a big to have a guy that, obviously Coach [George] Edwards has worked with before. So, to be able to in that room and do things the way I know how he wants it done will be [really] easy for me. To answer your question, I don’t really expect to start or anything like that. I don’t go in with my mind made up about [that] stuff. I’m going to go in there every rep I have and when I’m not in there, I’m going to try to help out the guys that are in there.”

The Bucs got a pleasant surprise last year with rookie third-round pick Yaya Diaby, but they’re still waiting for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to live up to his first-round billing. Anthony Nelson has been a solid depth piece throughout his time in Tampa Bay, but Gregory’s presence as an experienced, veteran leader should benefit the entire group no matter how often he’s on the field.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire