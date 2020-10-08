Randy Gregory returns to Cowboys practice for first time since 2018

For the first time since his early 2019 suspension, Cowboys DE Randy Gregory joined teammates for individual drills today. He will be eased slowly into fold on practice field, part of an acclimation plan geared to him playing as early as Oct. 25 at Washington. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2020





Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February of 2019 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement and didn’t play a single snap for the Dallas Cowboys. After being conditionally reinstated just before the start of the 2020 season, and receiving a one-year extension, Gregory made his return to the practice field on Wednesday.

The last time Gregory was on the field in 2018 he was quite productive. In 14 games (one start) he registered 25 tackles, six sacks (second on the team), two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Currently, the Cowboys defense is yielding a league-worst 172.5 yards per game on the ground while being ranked 30th overall in total defense, putrid to say the least. Adding a talented pass rusher like Gregory to go with DeMarcus Lawrence, Aldon Smith, and Everson Griffen can certainly help in trending those numbers in the opposite direction.

Back in March, Gregory told Patrik Walker of CBS Sports that when he does make his comeback it will be a permanent one.

“I will be back this year,” Gregory said. “Difference is, I’ll be back for good this time.”

More importantly, after battling personal issues away from the field, he’s in a good place in his life.

“I am happy,” Gregory also said in March. “And in a better place mentally more than ever.”

It’s been a rocky road in the NFL for Gregory since he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Now, with his physical and mental health well intact, he can begin his road back to playing actual games which he’s eligible to do on October 25 when the Cowboys hit the road to face the Washington Football Team.





Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.