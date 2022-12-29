Randy Gregory regrets punching Oday Aboushi: I’ve got to be better than that

Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory might not play Sunday against the Chiefs, but he is eligible to play.

Gregory, who missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, had a one-game suspension overturned Tuesday. Instead, he will pay a $50,000 fine for punching Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi postgame.

“Definitely regret it,” Gregory said Wednesday, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “I’ve had a lot go on in my journey in this career and definitely not one of my bright spots. It was more of a back-and-forth throughout the game, and I just took the frustration a little too far. I let my emotions kind of lead me and didn’t think of the ramifications of my actions. I’ve got to be better about that.”

Gregory served four suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy while with the Cowboys. Having sought help to deal with his addiction and social anxiety disorder, Gregory has worked to change his reputation. Sunday was a setback in that quest.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career trying to rebuild my image and trust within organizations, the league and the public eye,” Gregory said. “I’m not new to being in this position, whether that be individually or collectively as a team.”

