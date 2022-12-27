Randy Gregory’s one-game suspension doesn’t wipe out his 2023 guarantees

Defensive end Randy Gregory “El-Paso’d” on a new deal with the Cowboys given aggressive default language that would have wiped out salary guarantees for 2023. In Denver, Gregory got a deal with far less problematic language.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the deal Gregory signed protects him from default, even after his one-game suspension for fighting on Sunday against the Rams.

“A suspension by the NFL for not more than one game for ‘on the field’ conduct shall not constitute a Default,” the contract explains.

For Gregory, it’s an issue of $14 million in guaranteed pay for 2023. His suspension does not wipe out that obligation. If he’d signed with the Cowboys, he’d be at risk of having those guarantees wiped out, which then would put him in danger of being released.

