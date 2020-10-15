Randy Gregory is a little over a week from returning to game action.

The Cowboys defensive end has not played a game since Jan. 12, 2019, when the Cowboys lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the 2018 playoffs. The NFL suspended him for a fourth time shortly after that, and Gregory missed the 2019 season.

The NFL conditionally reinstated Gregory, allowing him to return to practice last week. He becomes eligible to play in Week Seven against Washington.

“Randy was lights out there today,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday. “It was really tough to block him. I’m excited to get Randy back. He’s got those fresh legs. He just looks better than I’ve ever seen him. I’m excited to see him back.”

The Cowboys made Gregory a second-round choice in 2015, but he has played only 28 games, with one start, making 45 tackles and seven sacks.

Randy Gregory was “lights out” at practice, eligible to play next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk