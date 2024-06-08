Randy Gregory’s lawsuit ‘has nothing to do with the Broncos’

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and his ex-team that claims fines levied against him were discriminatory, according to The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

Although the Broncos are named in the lawsuit, Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, has clarified that the pass rusher’s complaint is against the NFL.

“This has nothing to do with the Broncos,” Schaffer told KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. “They have done nothing wrong. This is all about the NFL. Really what this is all about is a player’s right – a citizen’s right – to take the medicine that a doctor has prescribed for him.”

The lawsuit says the NFL fined Gregory $532,500 “for repeated positive THC tests since March 2023,” according to Gabriel. The pass rusher twice sought permission from the league to use Dronabinol and was denied.

“Gregory claims he was prescribed Dronabinol to help address social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder,” Parker wrote. “While NFL players are no longer suspended for testing positive for THC, it is still a banned substance by the league and positive tests are subject to fine.”

Denver signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract in 2022. He was healthy for six games that year and totaled two sacks. Last fall, Gregory recorded one sack in five games with the Broncos before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

