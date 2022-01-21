Randy Gregory having knee surgery Friday

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory‘s offseason plans will include recovering from knee surgery.

The team announced that Gregory will be having surgery on Friday. The knee issue was bothering Gregory for much of the season, but it did not cause him to miss any time. He did miss time due to a calf injury and COVID-19.

Gregory had 19 tackles, six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his 12 appearances this season.

After the surgery, the next big thing on tap for Gregory this offseason may be free agency. He played out the final year of his contract and will hit the open market in March if he does not re-sign with the Cowboys before the start of the next league year.

