Cowboys pass rushers Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Both missed time this week with what the Cowboys listed as illness.

Gregory returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

The Cowboys added Lawrence to the practice report Thursday as a non-participant, and he missed Friday’s work, too.

Coach Mike McCarthy, though, expressed optimism that the Cowboys will have both players Sunday.

“Randy is here. He’s part of the work process today,” McCarthy said Friday morning. “I look for him to continue to progress. D-Law is still not here. He has the illness. I mean, everything is pointing to D-Law playing as I sit here today.”

Gregory has played 77 snaps on defense and six on special teams in the three games back from a suspension that kept him out all of the 2019 season and most of this season. He has seven tackles and two quarterback hits.

Lawrence has three sacks in the past five games after not making any sacks in the first four games. In the 25 games since he signed a five-year, $105 million deal in April 2019, Lawrence has eight sacks, four forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hits.

The Cowboys won’t have center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) on Sunday, having ruled him out. Joe Looney will start.

Randy Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence are questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk