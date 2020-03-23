Report: Cowboys DE Randy Gregory files for reinstatement after NFL's marijuana change

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has filed for reinstatement to the NFL after more than a year of being indefinitely suspended for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The NFL has 60 days to make a decision on Gregory’s status. Archer reports that the decision for Gregory to apply for reinstatement came because the 27-year-old — who has struggled with mental health issues in the past — is now in a good place.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in Feb. 2019 for repeated substance abuse violations, having previously missed a total of 30 games due to past suspensions. Gregory was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and has played in only 28 games in his career.

Randy Gregory still has some hoops to jump through to make it back to the NFL. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Why the NFL’s new marijuana policy won’t help Randy Gregory — for now

Despite the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement dictating that players can no longer be suspended for a positive marijuana test, Gregory still reportedly has obstacles in front of him before he can return to the NFL. That’s because Gregory will still have to re-enter the league under the old system in which he was penalized, meaning he will need the approval of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

If Gregory’s reinstatement is approved, he won’t be suspended for marijuana again, though he can definitely still be fined.

Gregory has reportedly been passing drug tests and has the public support of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who gave the pass rusher an extension not long after his latest suspension was announced.

Josh Gordon also pushing for NFL reinstatement

One person who will likely be watching Gregory’s case with great interest is former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots star Josh Gordon, who was also suspended indefinitely last year for repeated substance abuse violations and reportedly wants to play in 2020.

Like Gregory, Gordon will have to receive Goodell’s approval to make it back to the league, where he would be a free agent for the first time in his career.

