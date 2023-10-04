Randy Gregory could be just what the Rams need at OLB

Since the start of last season, the Los Angeles Rams have moved on from Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis at edge rusher. They haven’t made a single free-agent addition to the group, opting to only bring in talent through the draft – and by moving Michael Hoecht from defensive tackle to outside linebacker.

They’ve been reluctant to sign any edge rushers, but that might have to change soon. With Hoecht struggling and Byron Young being the only somewhat reliable outside linebacker, the Rams could use some help. Randy Gregory could be just what the doctor ordered.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing Gregory because “the team wants to focus on young players.” That means Gregory, a vested veteran, will become a free agent who isn’t subject to waivers.

Sources: Broncos are releasing LB Randy Gregory. The team wants to focus on young players. Gregory will be a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

The Rams should make a call to Gregory’s agent rather quickly because he fits the bill of what they look for in an edge rusher. Gregory is 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, bringing the size and length Los Angeles covets at the position.

While he’s gotten off to a somewhat slow start this season, Gregory had 20 pressures and six QB hits in just 114 pass-rush snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus. That after recording 47 pressures and a career-best 84.7 pass-rush grade with the Cowboys in 2021.

Gregory has a similar build to that of Floyd, Lewis and Hollins, and his pass-rush repertoire is more developed than that of the Rams’ inexperienced edge rushers currently on the roster.

He could come in and provide a spark to a group that needs one – even with Ochaun Mathis on his way back from IR.

The biggest question with Gregory is how much money he’ll want from whichever team signs him, coming off a five-year, $70 million deal signed in 2022. The Rams only have $5.8 million in cap space, but that should be enough to give Gregory a one-year deal for the rest of the season.

If there’s one area of concern on this defense, it’s the lack of pass rushers around Aaron Donald. Gregory wouldn’t be an addition like Von Miller was in 2021, but he would absolutely help an inexperienced group in Los Angeles.

