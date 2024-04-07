Randy Gregory brings veteran experience to Bucs’ OLB group

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another new face this week, signing free agent outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year deal.

After cutting a respected veteran in Shaq Barrett for salary cap reasons earlier in the offseason, the Bucs needed to replace some of the veteran experience he brought to their outside linebacker room, and Gregory is a strong fit in that department.

“I’ve been through a lot, I will say that,” Gregory said at his introductory press conference when asked about the experience he brings to the table. “I think anyone that knows me knows my story. [I’ve got] definitely a lot of experience. I’ve won a lot of games in different uniforms. I’ve had playoff success in different uniforms. I’ve had ups and downs as far as production [and] as far as me as a player and as a person. I have a lot of experience and I can help the guys in that way.”

Gregory says the learning can go both ways, and he’s always been respected as a valuable member of every locker room he’s been a part of throughout his career.

“I’ve never been one to be a nuisance in the locker room, so I feel good as far as my influence with them,” Gregory said. “Like you said, they’re young, so they’ll be sponges that absorb stuff – I can learn from them, they can learn from me. I really think it’s a good opportunity.”

The Bucs have a fairly young group at the position outside of Gregory, with Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson expected to get the majority of the snaps on the edges this season. Gregory’s veteran presence will balance out an otherwise youthful group that should benefit from his experience.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire