Randy Gregory is back, Cowboys DE returns as 2 players waived

From the probably-too-little-too-late department, the Dallas Cowboys are adding a certified NFL pass rusher to their defense. Almost two months after being reinstated by the league, defensive end Randy Gregory is finally eligible to suit up for game action entering Week 7. Coming off a season-long suspension in 2019, Gregory was reinstated, but was ruled ineligible to play for the first six weeks of the season.

That has expired, and he has been added to the roster ahead of the NFC East tilt against Washington. He will join a rotation that includes Aldon Smith (4.5 sacks), DeMarcus Lawrence (1 sack) and Everson Griffen (0 sacks). Dallas could certainly use the help, as the defensive line didn’t register a single sack or QB hit on Kyler Murray in Monday’s 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

[Must Read: 2020 Profile and Backtory: Randy Gregory]

In other roster moves, the Cowboys released two additional players. Cornerback Saivion Smith, who was promoted from the practice squad a few weeks ago, was waived. That is likely a sign that CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is set to return to action soon as well.

Also waived was WR Ventell Bryant, who was injured during training camp.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.