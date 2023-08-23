Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell are seniors finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that linebacker Randy Gradishar, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and receiver Art Powell are the seniors finalists for the Class of 2024.

The three were selected from a group of 12 under consideration at Tuesday's meeting. They will have to receive 80 percent approval from the Hall of Fame's 50-person selection committee to earn election.

Powell, McMichael and Gradishar will join Buddy Parker, nominated as the coach/contributor candidate for 2024, and 15 modern-era players on the final ballot.

Gradishar, a member of the Broncos' Orange Crush defense from 1974-83, was named the NFL's defensive player of the year in 1978. That season, he intercepted four passes on a unit that finished in the top six in the NFL in most defensive categories. A year earlier, he helped Denver reach Super Bowl XII.

In his 11 seasons, Gradishar never missed a game, playing 151 overall. He totaled 20 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries and was a two-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

McMichael, a Super Bowl champion with the 1985 Bears, played 227 games, including the postseason, in 15 seasons. He never missed a start due to injury.

His 95 career sacks rank fourth all time for defensive tackles, and he was credited with 13 forced fumbles. He led Bears linemen in tackles seven times in his 13 seasons in Chicago. McMichael twice was named to the All-Pro first team and was selected to two Pro Bowls.

Powell played in three professional football leagues, starting his career in Canada for two years before joining the Eagles for one season in 1959, seeing action exclusively as a defensive back. He then joined the New York Titans in the inaugural season of the AFL and made an immediate impact at wide receiver.

In 1960, he caught 69 passes for 1,167 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns. He played two more years with the Titans, eclipsing 1,000 yards in 1962.

Powell went to the Raiders in 1963 and caught 73 passes for a league-high 1,304 yards and league-leading 16 touchdowns. He finished his career with 479 receptions for 8,046 yards and 81 touchdowns.

The other seniors finalists were Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert. Each played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season.