Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell are Hall of Fame's 2024 senior finalists

Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar follows the action vs. the Oakland Raiders, Dec. 30, 1977, in Denver.

Two former NFL defensive stars and one former AFL receiving standout have reached the final stage in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection process for the Class of 2024.

Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2024.

Powell made his mark as a wide receiver for New York and Oakland in the AFL in the 1960s.

Gradishar, a former Ohio State star, anchored the "Orange Crush Defense" that helped power the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl in the 1970s and several trips to the playoffs.

McMichael helped the Bears win a Super Bowl in the 1980s as standout defensive lineman on Chicago's fierce defenses of the era.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael on the field prior to Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 26, 1986.

The trio join contributor finalist Buddy Parker, the late former Lions coach who won back-to-back NFL titles in Detroit in the 1950s. He was announced as a finalist last week. All four eventually will be joined by the modern-era finalists in early 2024.

This is the second of a three-year cycle in which up to three seniors can be selected as finalists and voted into the final class. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved in 2022 for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. The Hall's Class of 2023 includes all three senior candidates who made this year's final vote — Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

Here's a look at the three 2024 senior finalists:

Randy Gradishar, linebacker, 1974-83

Randy Gradishar (53) of the Denver Broncos leads the defensive surge during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 11, 1979.

Gradishar played all 10 seasons as a linebacker for the Denver Broncos as a leader of their "Orange Crush Defense." He was selected to seven Pro Bowls. A two-time All-American at Ohio State from Warren Champion High School, Gradishar set Denver's career tackles record and intercepted 20 passes. He was named AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

Steve McMichael, defensive tackle, 1980-94

Los Angeles Raiders running back Steve Smith is tied up by Bears left defensive tackle Steve McMichael (76) during the first quarter, Nov. 7, 1993, in Chicago.

Single seasons in New England as a rookie and in Green Bay at the end of his career sandwiched a 13-year stint in Chicago for McMichael, who amassed 92.5 of his 95 career sacks with the Bears. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981-93 and ranks second in team history for career sacks behind Hall of Famer Richard Dent. McMichael was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears.

Art Powell, wide receiver, 1959-68

Raiders coach and GM Al Davis poses with six of his players who were named to the AP AFL All-Star Team, from left, defensive backs Tommy Morrow and Fred Williamson, linebacker Archie Matsos, halfback Clem Daniels, center Jim Otto and end Art Powell, Dec. 17, 1963.

Drafted by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Powell found success a year later in the AFL. His speed gave the New York Titans (1960-62) and Oakland Raiders (1963-66) one of the league’s most productive deep threats. Powell surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five times, finishing his 10-year career with 8,046 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Randy Gradishar a Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 senior finalist