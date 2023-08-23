Randy Gradishar named senior finalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Former Denver Broncos inside linebacker Randy Gradishar is one of three senior finalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, voters announced Wednesday. Gradishar was previously named one of 12 senior semifinalists in July.

Gradishar, 71, played for the Broncos from 1974-1983. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Gradishar ranks No. 1 in franchise history with 2,049 career tackles. He led the team’s famous “Orange Crush” defense to Super Bowl XII in 1977. One year later, Gradishar won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gradishar is long overdue for enshrinement to the Hall of Fame and he is now one step closer.

Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware was enshrined in Canton, Ohio as a member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class earlier this month. Mike Shanahan and late coach Dan Reeves were snubbed as coach/contributor candidates for the 2024 class last week.

Gradishar could become the 12th former Bronco to reach the Hall of Fame. He will need to receive 80% approval when voters meet to elect the full 2024 Hall of Fame class in January.

