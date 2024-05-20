Randy Gradishar was the best player to wear No. 53 for the Broncos

Randy Graishar was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 53 for the Denver Broncos.

After playing college football at Ohio State, Gradishar was picked by the Broncos in the first round of the 1974 NFL draft. He went on to spend his entire 10-year career in Denver.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, Gradishar led the famous “Orange Crush” defense that helped the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl in 1977. He won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award the following season and also got votes for DPOY in 1977, 1979 and 1983.

Denver credits Gradishar with 2,049 career tackles, 20 interceptions, 19.5 sacks and 13 fumble recoveries in 145 career games. He also scored four touchdowns (three on interception returns and one on a fumble return).

👊 7x Pro Bowler

👊 NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1978) And now Randy Gradishar's knocking on the door to Canton. 👏 pic.twitter.com/sqlAsdgBbB — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 23, 2023

Gradishar was elected to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1989. Earlier this year, Gradishar was named a member of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class as a senior candidate. He will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this summer.

Shout out to Randy Gradishar, the best player to wear No. 53 in Denver.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire