Randy Couture Thinks UFC Doesn’t Cares About Rankings

Back in 2008, Randy Couture put his UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, and Couture came up short, leaving Lesnar to reign as the champion. Now, Couture is stepping up with some pretty controversial opinions on the UFC’s treatment of its fighters — and specifically, Brock Lesnar jumping the line to get a shot at the heavyweight championship.

While Couture didn’t have the kindest words for the way the UFC does business when he sat down with Submission Radio (as transcribed by SBNation), he didn’t actually say anything negative about Brock Lesnar himself. After all, it’s not Lesnar’s fault that the UFC is granting him a title shot coming off of a failed drug test in his most recent fight — which was against Mark Hunt on July 9, 2016.

