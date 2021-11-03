Randy Bullock is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans outlasted the Colts in overtime for a 34-31 win in Week Eight and the man responsible for the winning points has been honored by the NFL.

Kicker Randy Bullock delivered a 44-yard field goal after Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw an interception in overtime and the Titans improved to 6-2 on the season. Bullock also hit a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 and hit one of his four extra points after Elijah Molden‘s interception return for a touchdown put them up later in the quarter.

Bullock was named the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday as a result of that outing. It’s the second time that Bullock has taken that prize in his career.

Bullock is 15-of-17 on field goals and 21-of-22 on extra points on the season.

