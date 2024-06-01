Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 302

Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos meet Saturday on the main card of UFC 302 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos UFC 302 preview

Brown (18-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) is trending up again after his four-fight winning streak was snapped by Jack Della Maddalena in February 2023. Since then, Brown has won back-to-back bouts – a unanimous decision over Wellington Turman and a first-round knockout of Muslim Salikhov. … Dos Santos (24-7-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) will enter UFC 302 after fighting Rinat Fakhretdinov to a majority draw last November. Prior to that, he scored back-to-back decision wins over Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos UFC 302 expert pick, prediction

Since the UFC matchmakers, for whatever reason, only booked one lightweight bout outside of the headliner on a pay-per-view, the paid portion of the card will open with a welterweight bout between Brown and Dos Santos.

In the UFC brass’ defense, this fight has all the makings of a welterweight war.

Although I could see Brown ending things early with another beautiful right hand off a double jab, the Jamaican-American has a propensity to play with his food that makes him hard to trust as a favorite.

Dos Santos, on the other hand, is a perpetually underrated Brazilian warhorse who will fight for your money.

An early knockout from Brown wouldn’t shock me, but I’ll take the contrarian pick and side with dos Santos to win by decision.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos UFC 302 odds

Brown will enter as the betting favorite, according to FanDuel, coming in at -184, with Dos Santos a +148 underdog.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos UFC 302 start time, how to watch

As the main card opener, Brown and Dos Santos are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET. The fight streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie