The random question Mike Leach once asked Nick Saban before Alabama-Mississippi State game

Late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach wasn't known for having regular, boring old conversations.

Case in point: When the Bulldogs played Alabama football a season ago, Leach surprised Nick Saban when they spoke on the field before the game. Most of the time during these pregame chats, coaches keep it simple and basic with a greeting, a handshake, maybe a "good luck" or a "hope everybody stays healthy," Saban said.

Leach didn't have much interest in keeping it simple and basic, though.

"He's asking me about, 'who do you use to invest in real estate?'" Saban recalled Thursday during his weekly radio show. "Like off the wall stuff. And really interested and say, 'Well I have these guys man and I just don't know if they're the right guys.' It was completely something you would never ever think of, and he was serious. It was always intelligent."

This season, Alabama will face the Mississippi State for the first time without Leach since 2019 before he took the job in 2020. Leach died at 61 in December following complications from a heart condition.

"Mike Leach was one of a kind from a personality standpoint," Saban said. "He was a very unique person and a very intelligent person and had a myriad of interests."

As No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) prepares to face Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium, Saban has been asked multiple times this week to reflect on Leach. Saban coached against him three times from 2020-2022. Saban usually succeeded in defending Leach's Air Raid offenses, but Saban showed admiration for Leach's creativity Thursday.

"You go play him in the game and you're seeing stuff like, wow, where did he come up with this stuff?'" Saban said. "'And how are we going to defend that?' He was a very unique coach from a systematic standpoint."

TERRION ARNOLD: How Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher challenging Terrion Arnold created a staunch cornerback

REQUIRED READING: Numbers you don't know from Alabama football's defensive dominance of Ole Miss

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: The random question Mike Leach once asked Nick Saban before a game