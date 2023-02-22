Random 49ers wide receiver beefs with Tariq Woolen on Instagram

Tariq Woolen is getting coached up by Seahawks legend Richard Sherman, who may be the best trash-talker in franchise history. While most of the time Woolen seems like a much more low-key dude, he isn’t afraid to talk a little trash when the situation calls for it.

Observe Woolen clap back at 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings’ completely random taunt in reply to an NFL post on Instagram. Jennings suggests that Woolen is vulnerable outside cover 3 and Woolen replied back by calling him a tight end.

In case you’re wondering who Jennings is, he serves as San Francisco’s No. 3 receiver, which makes him something like their No. 7 option offensively. This past season he caught 35 passes and one touchdown.

Let’s ignore Jennings’ status as a completely forgettable playmaker and the fact his critique of Woolen’s game is fundamentally backwards. Let’s just revisit this in two years and see who’s doing better.

More Videos!

Marcus Spears: Last year was 'not a fluke' for Seahawks QB Geno Smith Marshawn Lynch reveals how much the NFL fined him for not speaking to media Josh Gordon shines in XFL debut for Seattle Sea Dragons

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire