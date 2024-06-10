Randolph's Raymond tabbed Gatorade Minnesota Softball Player of the Year

Jun. 10—CHICAGO — Randolph High School junior pitcher Carter Raymond has been tabbed the Gatorade Minnesota Softball Player of the Year.

The award, which celebrates the nation's top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Raymond as Minnesota's best high school softball player.

The 5-foot-8 right-hander was a key reason in Randolph's run to both a Section 1, Class 2A and Class 2A state title.

At the time of her selection, Raymond had compiled a 24-0 record in the circle with 264 strikeouts in 144 innings. She had an incredible 0.34 ERA, an eye-popping 0.39 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched), while opposing batters were hitting just .102 against her. She also was prolific at the plate, hitting for a .405 average to go with 33 RBIs and an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) of 1.187.

Raymond would go on to allow just one earned run across 21 innings in three Class 2A state tournament games. In the Class 2A semifinals she took a no-hitter into the seventh, before allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings. She finished the tournament with a 17 inning scoreless streak as the Rockets captured the program's second state title.

Raymond is also a member of the Randolph Leadership Academy and a Tackle Cancer Student Ambassador. She has also volunteered locally on behalf of 'Feed My Starving Children'. Raymond has maintained a 3.93 GPA as well.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Every Player of the Year receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner.