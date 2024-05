May 20—The Blooming Prairie baseball team closed out its regular season with a 7-6 loss to Randolph (8-11 overall) in BP Monday.

Brady Kittelson and Carsten Ingvalson each had two RBIs for the Awesome Blossoms (10-8 overall).

BP will open the Section 1A tournament as a No. 8 seed and will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 5 p.m. Wednesday.