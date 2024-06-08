Randolph shuts out Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial to capture Class 2A state softball title

Jun. 7—NORTH MANKATO — Carter Raymond once again was stellar in the circle as top-seeded Randolph captured the program's second state title in four years with a 3-0 win over No. 2 Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Friday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

It's the second title overall for the Rockets and first since 2021. For LCWM (23-3), this was the program's best finish at state in its second trip.

Randolph (27-1) took a 2-0 lead in the third after Allie Gillette delivered with a two-run double. Rockets would add one more in the seventh on a Kylee Carey RBI single. Carey reached base all four times, finishing 1-for-1 with three walks.

The three runs were more than enough for Raymond.

The junior right-hander allowed just four hits in seven shutout innings. She walked just one, while striking out six. In the semifinals, Raymond took a no-hitter into the seventh. The only runs she allowed all state tournament came in the fourth inning of Game 1. For the tournament, she allowed just two runs — one earned — in 21 innings. She struck out 28 and allowed just 11 hits.

