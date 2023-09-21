Randall's Braeden Massengale named 4A Texas High School Football Player of the Week

Randall's Braeden Massengale has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for 4A. The award was announced on Tuesday.

Massengale is an offensive lineman and was part of a phenomenal performance in Friday's game against Wichita Falls. The offense compiled 404 total yards with 344 coming on the ground. The unit produced 30 pancake blocks with Massengale being responsible for nine of them. He spoke at the CISD media luncheon on Tuesday.

"At first I was shocked," Massengale said. "I searched (the award up) and was like, 'Dang, this is big.'"

Randall will visit Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday for a game against Palo Duro.

