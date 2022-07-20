Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham has resigned as the Raiders’ team chaplain after two seasons.

“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote on Facebook. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”

Gruden resigned as the team’s head coach last October, and Josh McDaniels replaced him as head coach this offseason.

Cunningham never played for the Raiders during his time as an NFL quarterback, but he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.

Former Raiders running back Napoleon Kaufman served as the team’s chaplain before the move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk