Randall Cobb visits the Cowboys

The Cowboys have lost Cole Beasley in free agency. They could replace his roster spot with Randall Cobb.

Cobb, who has spent his entire career with the Packers, is currently visiting the Cowboys, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

The 28-year-old Cobb, a second-round pick in 2011, signed a four-year deal with the Packers just before becoming a free agent in 2015. Now that the four-year, $40 million deal has ended, he’s looking elsewhere.

Jay Glazer recently reported that the Patriots tried to trade for Cobb last year, but the Packers weren’t inclined to do it. With the Packers actively signing multiple big-name players in free-agency to high-dollar deals, Cobb’s departure won’t give them a compensatory pick.

As Archer notes, Cobb could play both slot receiver and outsider receiver for the Cowboys. It’s unclear what the Cowboys can or would pay for him, given the money that the team will be spending on multiple of its own players.