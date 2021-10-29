Randall Cobb TD catch gives Packers 10-point lead over Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers have a 10-point lead over the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals in the second half of “Thursday Night Football.”

Five plays after Henry Black’s interception gave the Packers the football at the 14-yard line to open the third quarter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb on a 2-yard touchdown pass that gave the Packers a 17-7 lead.

Rodgers took a huge late hit on the play. His throw beat Byron Murphy for the score.

Cobb’s touchdown catch was his third of the season.

The drive was extended by a 5-yard completion from Rodgers to Equanimeous St. Brown on 4th-and-3 from Arizona’s 7-yard line.

Rodgers has completed 12 of 24 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Cobb has two catches for nine yards on five targets.

Here’s the scoring play:

Related