Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb didn’t break his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but he did suffer an injury that will keep him out of action for a while.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that the team expects Cobb to miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury, which happened when players rolled into his legs at the end of a play in the third quarter.

“It’s not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that; I think he’s going to miss some time,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “But he definitely avoided a serious injury.”

If the Packers determine Cobb is likely miss at least four games, he’ll likely go on injured reserve until he’s ready to return. Any absence is a blow to an offense still trying to find its footing, although the Packers could get Sammy Watkins back from injured reserve this week to soften some of the blow.

Randall Cobb set to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk