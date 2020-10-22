Randall Cobb says Texans’ execution, chemistry have improved in recent weeks

The Houston Texans offense has caught fire in the past two weeks, posting 30-point and 36-point performances.

According to receiver Randall Cobb, what has changed is the execution is starting to improve for the passing game.

“We’ve been able to execute and make plays,” Cobb said. “We’re getting guys involved. I think the more we’re able to spread the ball around and get guys involved, the harder we’ll be able to defend.”

The Texans have also succeeded in getting receiver Brandin Cooks involved in the offense. In Week 5’s 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cooks caught eight passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. In Week 6’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Cooks came alive late in the game to provide Houston with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown as the Texans went toe-to-toe with one of the conference’s best teams.

Cooks’ production also comes alongside Will Fuller’s four consecutive games with a touchdown pass, including his six-catch, 123-yard performance against the Titans.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Cobb said. “I think that’s why we were all brought here together.”

Cobb mentioned that he would like to see Kenny Stills more involved in the offense, as the former 2013 New Orleans Saints fifth-round pick was blanked against the Titans on 15 snaps and has just eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

“Being able to have us all on the field and create matchup issues for defenses, it makes us hard as a unit to cover,” Cobb said.

Time is the one ingredient that has helped Cobb contribute 22 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns through his six games with Houston. With a body of live action reps with quarterback Deshaun Watson, the former 2014 Pro Bowler has been able to develop the cohesion with his new quarterback to get on the same page.

Said Cobb: “It takes time. It wasn’t something that was going to happen overnight. I think he’s getting a little more comfortable with all of us and understanding the way that we move and understanding the way that we’re able to get open on certain plays.

“Just him getting through his progression and getting to guys in different situations and scenarios, and us being able to make plays for him.”

The Texans will need to maintain their high level of execution and stay on the same page as they face Cobb’s original draft team, the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a 38-10 loss in Week 6 that dropped them to 4-1 on the year. The Packers would prefer to get back on track, not start a losing streak in Week 7.