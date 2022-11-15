The Packers designated receiver Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window. He participated in the team’s light practice ahead of Thursday Night Football but was non-committal about returning against the Titans.

“This is a really tough league, and I’m obviously coming off a significant injury, and we’ve got a seven-game season,” Cobb said, via video from the team website. “I’m preparing myself to continue to push. It’s obviously a little difficult because I haven’t practiced in four weeks and we have a short week, and we just have walkthroughs this week. So, we’ll see as we go day to day how it goes, and leave that decision to upstairs.”

He spent four games on injured reserve after injuring his left ankle in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Jets. Coach Matt LaFleur has left the door open for Cobb’s return this week, and the veteran obviously hopes to play.

“I’d go out there with one leg and one arm if I could,” Cobb said. “We’ll see.”

Cobb had 18 catches for 257 yards the first six weeks of the season.

Randall Cobb returned to practice but non-committal on status for Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk