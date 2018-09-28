Randall Cobb questionable due to hamstring injury

The Packers added wide receiver Randall Cobb to the injury report on Thursday and his status for Sunday’s game against the Bills is uncertain as a result.

Cobb hurt his hamstring, which led him to be listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. The Packers did not practice on Friday, but offered an estimated practice report that listed Cobb as a non-participant.

Cobb has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t sound particularly optimistic on Friday.

“We’ll see what today brings. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll see how it goes,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is the only Packers player ruled out and right guard Justin McCray chance of playing is considered doubtful. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable, but there’s little reason to think he won’t be in the lineup after he played the last two games with less practice time than he’ll have this week.