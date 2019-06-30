Randall Cobb: Packers “like the ex-girlfriend that broke up with you”

Wide receiver Randall Cobb said his first days as a member of the Cowboys this offseason were “a little weird” after he spent the last eight seasons with the Packers, but things were going great by the time workouts came to an end this month.

Cobb signed with the Cowboys in March and he said during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin that the decision was made easier because “there was never an offer put on the table” to remain in Green Bay for another season. Cobb chalked that up as the business of football, although he admitted that the Packers being out of sight doesn’t put them out of mind.

“It’s like the ex-girlfriend that broke up with you,” Cobb said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “When you see her five years later, you hope you’re in a better situation than you were before — married, with kids, and you’re able to say, ‘Yeah, I did better without you.'”

Cobb won’t have to wait five years to catch up with his ex. The Packers will be in Dallas on October 6.