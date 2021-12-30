Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling practicing for Packers

The Packers got a pair of wide receivers back on the practice field Thursday.

Reporters at the open session of practice in Green Bay noted that Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were both working with the team.

Cobb has been out since Week 12 after having core muscle surgery. He returned to the Packers in a July trade with the Texans and caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns before his injury,

Valdes-Scantling missed last Saturday’s win over the Browns while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Valdes-Scantling landed on that list days after catching a season-high five passes for 98 yards and a touchdon in a win over Baltimore. He has 25 catches for 427 yards and a touchdown overall this season.

Cornerback Kevin King was also on the practice field, which suggests he’s also coming off that reserve list this week.

