Randall Cobb joining Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets on one-year deal

The New York Jets are bringing in another familiar face for Aaron Rodgers next season.

Veteran receiver Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ teammate for 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, is joining the Jets on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

While Cobb’s production has dwindled in recent seasons, his familiarity with Rodgers could help the Jets in their attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2010.

Cobb walked off Lambeau Field with Rodgers during their last game with the Packers, a loss to the Detroit Lions in the season finale that ended Green Bay’s postseason hopes last season.

Rodgers also lobbied the Packers to sign Cobb again in 2021, after Cobb played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 and the Houston Texans in 2020.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leave the field together after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. (Dan Powers, Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY)

Cobb, 32, caught 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown last season, while missing four games due to an ankle injury. He had just 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Cobb joins former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who joined the Jets on a four-year, $44 million deal, this offseason.

Together, they join a Jets receiver room that features reigning offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson, Super Bowl champion and former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.

