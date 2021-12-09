Randall Cobb had core muscle surgery

Packers receiver Randall Cobb‘s core muscle injury required surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. Cobb is expected to miss several games, and his season could be finished.

Cobb underwent surgery last week during the team’s bye week after injuring himself against the Rams in Week 12. He had four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Los Angeles but did not play the second half.

The Packers hope Cobb can return for the postseason, per Demovsky.

“Cobby’s going to out for a while; he had a pretty significant injury,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. We were talking about just his targets on third down alone.”

Cobb has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Rookie Amari Rodgers is a candidate to replace Cobb, but LaFleur suggested Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and perhaps even Davante Adams more likely play the slot.

