Receiver Randall Cobb made a significant impact in the first half, catching four passes for 95 yards with a touchdown.

But he won’t be able to add to that total in the last 30 minutes.

Cobb has been ruled out with a groin injury, the Packers announced at the start of the third quarter.

It’s unclear when Cobb may have suffered the injury, but he was shown on the FOX broadcast limping during the first half.

Entering Week 12, Cobb had caught 24 passes for 280 yards with four touchdowns. His season high was five receptions for 69 yards back in the Week Four win over Pittsburgh.

Nevertheless, the Packers scored a touchdown on Aaron Rodgers’ 5-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Dillon. The running back recorded his second receiving TD of the season to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:42 off the clock.

Green Bay was 1-of-2 on third down, but converted fourth-and-2 at the L.A. 21 with Rodgers’ 12-yard pass over the middle to tight end Josiah Deguara.

Green Bay leads 27-17.

Randall Cobb out with groin injury, Packers lead 27-17 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk