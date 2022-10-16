Randall Cobb wore a towel on his head and had tears in his eyes as he rode the cart back to the Packers’ training room during Sunday’s game. The receiver, though, received good news afterward.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after the game that Cobb was in better spirits in the locker room. Rodgers mentioned short-term injured reserve as a possibility for Cobb, who thought his injury was season-ending.

“I think he thought that was it — that he broke it,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But I don’t think that’s the case.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed, via a source, that X-rays were negative. Cobb has a “potential high-ankle sprain” but will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Cobb made one catch for 8 yards Sunday.

Randall Cobb gets good news on his injured ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk