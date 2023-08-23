Randall Cobb gets closeup on this week's 'Hard Knocks,' with a surprise announcement for his family

Viewers have seen progressively less Aaron Rodgers on the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" as the season has advanced, but Tuesday night's episode spent some time with Randall Cobb, the receiver who spent 10 years with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, talk about the move to New York in the third episode of the season focusing on the New York Jets training camp. Rodgers serves as godfather to their youngest son, Cade.

There was even a bit of a surprise for the couple's two children, including older son Caspian, when they informed the boys that Aiyda was pregnant with a future sibling, prompting Cade to adorably wonder if he would also wind up with a baby in his belly someday.

Rodgers briefly mentioned the 2022 season finale against Detroit, when the two walked off the field together. Rodgers said he figured one way or another, they wouldn't both be back with the Packers in 2023.

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Wide receiver Randall Cobb during the Jets OTA.

"Cobb and I have had a lot of great moments over the years and some emotional ones, too," Rodgers said. "Just wanted to make sure at the end of the game, we got to walk off together."

Said Cobb, "I really in that moment thought it was the end. I thought he was going to retire and I was actually considering retiring. Just when you think your plan is in place, things shift and life happens, and we're here now."

Cobb followed Rodgers to New York on a one-year deal. He hasn't played in any preseason games but could play Saturday against the Giants when Rodgers is expected to appear in a preseason game for the first time since 2018.

Packers fans, remembering that Rodgers notoriously took a lot of time to develop a trusting rapport with wideouts, will also nod their heads at a brief speech Cobb shared, prompted by receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

"I was just talking to 12 — er, 8 — and he was just telling me we had a lot of mistakes in our room today, just basic stuff," Cobb said. "Little things. We can't have that. It's all cool right now, but I'm telling you, one day he's gonna lose his sh**. It's gonna happen if it continues to go the way it's going right now. If he don't trust you, he's not gonna throw you the ball. I can promise you that. He does not like throwing interceptions, so if he can't trust you're gonna run the right route, he's not gonna throw it."

Pretty sure Cobb was signed to share speeches like this right here pic.twitter.com/GxvD8tAVdI — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) August 23, 2023

