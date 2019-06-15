Randall Cobb has found connection with Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott didn’t need long to hit it off with Amari Cooper. The receiver arrived in Dallas at the trade deadline in October and caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

Prescott has had more time to get to know free agent signee Randall Cobb, but he hasn’t needed it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prescott and Cobb have formed a quick connection.

“The biggest thing for me is just continuing to build chemistry with him,” Cobb said. “We’re both very open about talking through things. The more communication we have, the more we’ll be on the same page.”

If Cobb can stay healthy — he hasn’t played a full, 16-game schedule since 2015 — he could lead the Cowboys in receptions. The team’s former slot receiver, Cole Beasley, led the Cowboys in receptions in 2016 and ranked second last season only to running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“That’s a very fortunate add there,” Prescott said. “He’s been great, honestly. An ex-quarterback, knows the game up and down, knows every aspect of it; knows when he’s in the read what progression he is, and when you have a guy like that, he’s going to get open; he knows how to get open. He’s had a lot of success in this league already so just to have him be a part of this corps, a part of this team and this offense means a lot.

“We’ve had a fast connection. You take something, approach something, go out there and he does it right the first time. When you have a guy like that, it allows you to cut the ball loose; it allows you to anticipate. It allows you to trust he’s going to be in the right spot, and he hasn’t failed in doing that. The moment he does and even sometimes he does it’s always a consistent feedback and we’re going to talk about it. What we could’ve done, what we should’ve done and, like I said, it serves you well.”