Randall Cobb, Duane Brown active for Jets; Terron Armstead active for Jets

Allen Lazard is inactive for the Jets on Friday, but another free agent addition at wide receiver has returned to the lineup for the first time in more than a month.

Randall Cobb is active for the afternoon date with the Dolphins. Cobb last played in Week Six against the Eagles. Cobb caught a two-point conversion in that game and has three catches for 20 yards on the season.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton is also inactive, but the Jets have Duane Brown back from injured reserve. It's not clear if Brown will start in his first game since Week Two. Rookie Carter Warren replaced Becton last Sunday after Becton hurt his ankle.

Zach Wilson is inactive as the team's emergency quarterback. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen, defensive end Carl Lawson, and cornerback Michael Carter II are also out.

As previously reported, the Dolphins will not have running back De'Von Achane due to a knee injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead is active after being listed as questionable, however.

Offensive lineman Rob Jones, wide receiver Chase Claypool, wide receiver Robbie Chosen, quarterback Skylar Thompson, and cornerback Eli Apple are also inactive.