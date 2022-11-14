Randall Cobb could return to Packers lineup this week

Wide receiver Randall Cobb could be back in the lineup for the Packers on Thursday night.

Cobb has been on injured reserve since injuring his left ankle in the team’s Week Six loss to the Jets, so he is eligible to be activated this week. During his Monday press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the plan is for Cobb to participate in the team’s walkthroughs this week and that he could get the green light to play against the Titans.

Cobb had 18 catches for 257 yards over the first six weeks of the season.

LaFleur also said that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is day-to-day after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

