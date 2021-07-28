Randall Cobb confirms trade back to Packers: ‘I’m coming home!’

Randall Cobb is coming home to Green Bay.

The veteran wide receiver confirmed a trade back to the Packers via a Twitter post on Wednesday morning: “I’m coming home!”

The Packers and Houston Texans will need to work out official trade compensation, and it’s believed Cobb will need to restructure his contract to fit under the salary cap in Green Bay.

Cobb, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2011, spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay. He caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns over 105 games with the Packers.

Cobb played one season with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the Texans after leaving Green Bay following the 2018 season.

The Packers start training camp with a practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Cobb could be back on the field with the team at some point this week.

